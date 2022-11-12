Crime branch investigation a farce: Asafali

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing crime branch investigation into the complaint by the mayor in the letter row will not have any legal standing as the agency has not yet registered any case in this regard. Being a cognisable offence, as per rules, a case has to be registered under Section 154 of CrPC without delay.

According to T Asafali, former director general of prosecutions, the ongoing probe is a farce.

“The police have to register an FIR as it is a cognisable offence. There are some categories of cases that could be registered after a preliminary inquiry. But here, the mayor herself said that her signature could be forged. So it is a cognisable offence as per Section 469 (forgery of the Indian Penal Code). So the police and the state government are making a mockery of entire public,” he said.

