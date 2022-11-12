Goal Project that provides football training to one lakh students kickstarts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Friday kicked off ‘Goal Project,’ an initiative of the government to provide basic football training to one lakh students across state.

The state-level inauguration of ‘Goal Project,’ the special programme jointly conducted by the State Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Sports Council, was held at Kadayiruppu Higher Secondary School on Friday.

As part of the project, training will be given to five lakh students in the state. Inaugurating the project, the minister said 100 students who excel in basic training will be given international-level training.

Kerala Blasters player, Mohammed Sahal, was also present during the event. “This project is essential for the growth of football in the state,” said Sahal during the function.

The minister also honoured renowned football coach Rufus D’Souza, who still trains young players at the age of 90. Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin, presided over the function, which was also attended by youth and sports director S Prem Krishna, Sports Council president Mercikuttan, and former Indian player P P Thobiyas, among others.

