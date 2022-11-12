Govt staffer injured in road rage incident, case against two

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An agriculture department staff was attacked in broad daylight by two youngsters in a road rage incident at Neeramankara junction on Tuesday evening. The CCTV visuals of the attack surfaced on social media following which the Karamana police, which initially was lethargic in registering a case, sprang into action.

The victim S L Pradeep was waiting with his two-wheeler at the Neeramankara traffic signal when he came under attack. The youths, who were travelling in front of his bike, hit Pradeep alleging that he was constantly pestering them by honking. Pradeep said it was another bike rider, who had honked, but the assailants were not ready to listen to him. “They got down from their vehicle and started abusing me.

They asked why I was honking and hit me,” he said. His bike was damaged in the attack, and he suffered physical injuries. The police, he accused, did not act forthwith and turned him away when he went to register a complaint. Only after the videos emerged that they registered a case, he said. The police, meanwhile, rejected the allegations and said they are probing the case.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An agriculture department staff was attacked in broad daylight by two youngsters in a road rage incident at Neeramankara junction on Tuesday evening. The CCTV visuals of the attack surfaced on social media following which the Karamana police, which initially was lethargic in registering a case, sprang into action. The victim S L Pradeep was waiting with his two-wheeler at the Neeramankara traffic signal when he came under attack. The youths, who were travelling in front of his bike, hit Pradeep alleging that he was constantly pestering them by honking. Pradeep said it was another bike rider, who had honked, but the assailants were not ready to listen to him. “They got down from their vehicle and started abusing me. They asked why I was honking and hit me,” he said. His bike was damaged in the attack, and he suffered physical injuries. The police, he accused, did not act forthwith and turned him away when he went to register a complaint. Only after the videos emerged that they registered a case, he said. The police, meanwhile, rejected the allegations and said they are probing the case.