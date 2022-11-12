KTU VC row should not hamper future of students: Kerala HC

Home States Kerala

Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan had appointed Ciza to the post after the Supreme Court cancelled the previous VC's appointment citing violation of UGC norms.

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the row over the appointment of vice-chancellor in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) should not hamper the future of the students.

“It is up to the authorities concerned to decide whether the varsity should function or not, or whether they want the litigation and controversy to continue. I leave the decision to them,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran, while admitting the state government’s petition against the appointment of Ciza Thomas as the VC in-charge of KTU.

Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan had appointed Ciza to the post after the Supreme Court cancelled the previous VC's appointment citing violation of UGC norms. The HC said: “The question is whether anybody can be made a VC in-charge or whether there should be some guidelines. The SC made it clear that any provision of the statute that is contrary to UGC guidelines will have to viewed suspiciously. So let the UGC make its stand clear.”

Ciza seeks time to file counter affidavit

Admitting the petition, the judge said, “I am of the view that prima facie a case has been made out warranting admission of this case.” The KTU registrar and Ciza sought time to file a counter affidavit. At the hearing, senior advocate S Gopakumaran Nair, the chancellor’s counsel, also sought time to file the counter affidavits. The court asked the state government to produce the credentials of the person whom the government chose to appoint as the KTU VC in-charge.

