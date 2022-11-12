Ordinance to remove Governor as Chancellor: Kerala govt sends ordinance to Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after the state cabinet cleared an ordinance to strip the Governor of the role of Chancellor of Universities, the ordinance was sent to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for his assent. The undue delay in sending the ordinance to the Governor had sparked off speculations that the government may not send the ordinance to the Governor.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is on his way to Delhi and will be back in the state capital on November 20, after which he is expected to take a final call on the ordinance.

It was on Wednesday that the cabinet had passed the ordinance. Soon after, the Governor made it clear that he would refer the same to the President for consideration. If he sends the ordinance to the President, it may not be possible for the government to bring in a bill in the assembly, till after.

Meanwhile, Law minister P Rajeeve clarified that there's no legal hindrance for the government to bring in legislation in the assembly, even if the ordinance is under consideration of the President.

ALSO READ | Kerala govt removes Governor as Chancellor of Kalamandalam University

Speaking to the media, General education minister V Sivankutty too confirmed that the government would introduce a bill in the House in the next session. He added that the Governor has been causing needless hindrances in the higher education sector.

"The cabinet has decided to bring in an ordinance. It would be ideal for the Governor to give his assent," said higher education minister R Bindu to reporters here.

However, a section of law experts has pointed out that the government may not be able to bring in legislation, at a time the ordinance lies pending before the Governor.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after the state cabinet cleared an ordinance to strip the Governor of the role of Chancellor of Universities, the ordinance was sent to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for his assent. The undue delay in sending the ordinance to the Governor had sparked off speculations that the government may not send the ordinance to the Governor. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is on his way to Delhi and will be back in the state capital on November 20, after which he is expected to take a final call on the ordinance. It was on Wednesday that the cabinet had passed the ordinance. Soon after, the Governor made it clear that he would refer the same to the President for consideration. If he sends the ordinance to the President, it may not be possible for the government to bring in a bill in the assembly, till after. Meanwhile, Law minister P Rajeeve clarified that there's no legal hindrance for the government to bring in legislation in the assembly, even if the ordinance is under consideration of the President. ALSO READ | Kerala govt removes Governor as Chancellor of Kalamandalam University Speaking to the media, General education minister V Sivankutty too confirmed that the government would introduce a bill in the House in the next session. He added that the Governor has been causing needless hindrances in the higher education sector. "The cabinet has decided to bring in an ordinance. It would be ideal for the Governor to give his assent," said higher education minister R Bindu to reporters here. However, a section of law experts has pointed out that the government may not be able to bring in legislation, at a time the ordinance lies pending before the Governor.