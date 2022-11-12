Home States Kerala

Planning a trip abroad? How about Antarctica?

The cruise to Antarctica will leave Buenos Aires port on February 25.

Published: 12th November 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

The group picture of tourists who travelled to Antarctica in 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Want to go to Antarctica? Well, you can visit the southernmost tip of the world if you are ready to shell out Rs 6.90 lakh. A Kochi-based travel operator has announced a tour to the continents of Antarctica and South America from February 22 to March 23.

Travellers will be flown from Kochi to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on the first day. A full-day tour of the Brazilian city has been arranged on February 23, during which the sightseers will also be able to participate in world-famous Rio Carnival. On February 24, they will be taken to Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The cruise to Antarctica will leave Buenos Aires port on February 25. Three days at sea and a few other stops later, travellers will reach Antarctica on March 3.

“The peak summer season in Antarctica is during January and February when the temperature goes above zero degree Celsius and ice begins to melt,” said Paulose K Mathew of Coraz Travel & Trade Links, which is offering to take travellers to the southernmost and least-populated continent. This is the second trip being conducted by Mathew to Antarctica.

The first was in 2020, just before the Covid pandemic crippled the world. He had taken a group of 35 travellers from Kochi to Antarctica, which has no native population. “Besides the 35 Malayalis from Kochi, we had another group comprising five travellers joining from Delhi in the trip,” he said. The fee at the time was fixed Rs 5.50 lakh per person.

“The rates are higher, at Rs 6.9 lakh per person, this time due to flight charges. The aviation sector has not fully recovered from the pandemic-induced slowdown,” Paulose, who travelled with the group in 2020, told TNIE. “I speak for the group when I say it was an amazing and magical experience,” he said.

Paulose said the Celebrity Infinity Cruise ship can carry 3,200 people. “There will be 1,200 crew members. The tourists can occupy the remaining 1,400 to 2,000 seats,” he said. The highlights of the tour will include visits to Rio’s Sugarloaf Mountain, the beaches of Botafogo and Flamengo and Christ the Redeemer statue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antarctica
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp