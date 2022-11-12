'Tempo traveller,' driver, washed away following landslide in Kerala's Idukki

By PTI

IDUKKI: (Kerala): Heavy rains continued to lash Idukki district in Kerala on Saturday with minor landslides being reported from Munnar-Vattavada road in the hilly region where a tempo traveller and its driver were washed away, police said.

Vadakara resident Roopesh (45) was unable to escape from his vehicle when the landslide hit the Munnar-Vattavada road, police said.

"The tempo traveller was part of a three-vehicle tour group from Vadakara. All other vehicles and passengers managed to escape but he is suspected to have been trapped inside the vehicle," Munnar police told PTI.

Police said they have located the vehicle some 700 metres downhill, a region which is frequented by wild elephants.

Meanwhile, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said the rescue operation has been halted for the night and will resume at 6 am on Sunday.

The operation was stopped due to lack of light and heavy rains, she added.

The weatherman had issued an Orange alert for Idukki today and a Yellow alert for the next two days indicating heavy rains.

