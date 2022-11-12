VD Satheesan disowned NSS after winning polls: Sukumaran Nair

Abhilash Chandran By

KOTTAYAM: Dropping clear signals of the Nair Service Society’s (NSS) strong displeasure over the incumbent leadership of the Indian National Congress in Kerala, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair lashed out at Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan at a public function held at the latter’s home turf, Paravoor, on Friday.

At a public meeting organised by the NSS Paravur taluk union, Nair said Satheesan, who had come down to the NSS headquarters seeking support of Nair community in the previous Assembly election, later disowned the community and its leadership. Nair added that if Satheesan does not correct his stance, it won’t augur well for his future. It was Satheesan’s response to mediapersons shortly after he was selected as the Opposition Leader that provoked the NSS leadership.

It is for the first time that Nair attended a public function in Paravoor Assembly constituency and he used the opportunity to attack Satheesan.

“After winning the election with the support of the NSS, all community leaders became unacceptable to Satheesan. Satheesan had said that his victory in the election was not with the support of any community organisation. He had visited me at the headquarters and spent around one-and-a-half hours there seeking our support in Paravoor during the election campaign,” Nair said.

“NSS doesn’t have any politics and has taken an equi-distance policy towards all political parties. While political leaders and people’s representatives of other communities do not dishonour their religious leaders, Satheesan came out against his own community leadership. NSS won’t restrict its members from working in any political party. NSS doesn’t intervene in the internal affairs of any political party as well. At the same time, political leaders interfering in the internal affairs of the NSS can’t be taken for granted,” he added.

Nair’s public outburst against Satheesan in the latter’s own constituency appeared to be a message to the community members in Paravoor. Apart from personal issues between Nair and Satheesan, NSS leadership is totally disappointed with the functioning of incumbent leadership of the UDF, especially Congress. NSS is of the view that UDF failed to cash in on various political issues that emerged against the LDF government.

According to sources in the NSS, the performance of V D Satheesan as opposition leader was not up to the mark. A community leader even termed Satheesan’s performance as “poor show.” “The opposition leader is a total failure. Even as issues against the government are aplenty, Satheesan could not take up any of them,” he said.

