Body of missing man in Munnar landslide found 

IDUKKI: The body of a man who went missing in the landslide in Puthukadi near Kundala in Munnar was found by the rescue workers on Sunday morning.

The body of Rupesh (40) of Kallada house, Muthappankavu in Kozhikode was found buried under the debris 500 meters away from the Munnar–Vattavada road in Puthukadi where the landslide occurred on Saturday, police said.

The 11-member team of tourists from Kozhikode was heading back after visiting Vattavada on Saturday, when mud and debris that came down from a hill side in heavy rain fell on the traveller van in which they were travelling.

Thinking it was a mudslip, the driver and passengers came out of the vehicle and tried to push the vehicle. Soon, muddy water and debris gushed down from the hill. Though the driver and other passengers managed to run away, Rupesh got trapped inside the van, which was swept away by the gushing water.

Rescue workers conducted search for Rupesh till Saturday night, but they couldn’t find him. However, search operations were resumed on Sunday morning and his body was found 500 meter away from the highway by 7.30 am.

Munnar on Saturday experienced heavy downpour since morning. Apart from Puthukadi, landslide was also triggered in Echo point on Saturday. The weather department had issued a yellow alert for Idukki on Sunday and Monday indicating heavy rains.

Travel ban

The traffic block along the Vattavada-Munnar route was cleared by the rescue workers on Sunday, but yet the authorities have banned travel along the Munnar-Vattavada road following the landslide. The district collector has also banned travelling during the night in Devikulam taluk until a further notice.

