Couple injured in wild elephant attack at Idukki's Anakkulam

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A couple travelling in two wheeler had a lucky escape after a wild elephant attacked them in Anakkulam in Idukki on Sunday morning.

Valiyaparakudi resident Johny of Kuttipalayil house and his wife Daisy were heading to the church in Anakkulam in a bike when they were suddenly caught in front of a rogue elephant which was standing on the road.

The tusker came charging at them and flipped over their bike. The couple was pushed away from the bike in the attack and fell on the road. Daisy and Johny had suffered minor injuries in the incident.

They were immediately taken to the hospital under the leadership of the forest officials and the local residents.

Local sources said wild elephants had been camping in the area in herds for the past several days. “Usually the herds venture into the habitation area at night and returns to the forest in the morning after causing damages to the crops cultivated by the residents,” a local resident said.

However on Sunday, the rogue elephant stayed near the highway and the couple accidentally caught in front of the pachyderm unaware of its presence.

IDUKKI: A couple travelling in two wheeler had a lucky escape after a wild elephant attacked them in Anakkulam in Idukki on Sunday morning. Valiyaparakudi resident Johny of Kuttipalayil house and his wife Daisy were heading to the church in Anakkulam in a bike when they were suddenly caught in front of a rogue elephant which was standing on the road. The tusker came charging at them and flipped over their bike. The couple was pushed away from the bike in the attack and fell on the road. Daisy and Johny had suffered minor injuries in the incident. They were immediately taken to the hospital under the leadership of the forest officials and the local residents. Local sources said wild elephants had been camping in the area in herds for the past several days. “Usually the herds venture into the habitation area at night and returns to the forest in the morning after causing damages to the crops cultivated by the residents,” a local resident said. However on Sunday, the rogue elephant stayed near the highway and the couple accidentally caught in front of the pachyderm unaware of its presence.