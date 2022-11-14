Chancellorship: Kerala Governor hints at sending ordinance to President

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has hinted that he would be forwarding the state government’s ordinance to remove him from the chancellorship of 14 universities to the President. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi late on Saturday night, the governor maintained that if he is the target then he does not wish to examine the ordinance. Ministers P Rajeeve and M B Rajesh have defended the state government’s stand against the governor.

The governor did not hide his displeasure while revealing that he came to know of his removal from the chancellor post at the Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University through media reports. But he declined to comment whether this has happened as per law or not. It should be recalled that the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday had decided to remove the governor from the role of chancellor in 14 universities.

The cultural department soon came out with an order stating that he had been removed from the chancellor’s role. Now it is Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan who is officiating the role of the chancellor in his capacity as pro-chancellor. It was on Saturday that the state government sent the ordinance on chancellorship to Raj Bhavan for the governor’s nod.

“I will welcome the decision if the state government decides to move legally. If the ordinance is targeting me, then it is not fair that I should be examining it. The state government has the freedom to do anything. Since the media is reporting everything, why should the LDF Government face any difficulty,” said the governor.

Later, Law Minister P Rajeeve claimed that the Legislative Assembly has the discretion to take a decision on who should become the chancellor. Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Rajeeve exuded confidence that the governor will sign the ordinance and that a new chancellor will soon join duty at the Kerala Kalamandalam.

“The ordinance is not against anyone. The higher education sector should see drastic changes happening. The UGC does not say in its rule book who should become the chancellor. This is where the Legislative Assembly has the privilege to choose the chancellor. When the state government decided to remove the governor from the chancellor’s role, it is not mandatory that we should inform him about our decision”, said Rajeeve.

Former speaker and Local Self-government Minister M B Rajesh claimed that the state government’s decision to remove the governor from the chancellor’s role is based on constitutional provisions. He maintained that there is no lack of clarity and that the state government had only used its constitutional powers.

