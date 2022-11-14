Farmers cry foul as smuggling of pigs continues in Kerala

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the state government has imposed a ban on transportation of pigs from across the border, the state is receiving truckloads of pigs per week from neighbouring states. According to Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) leader, around 100 truckloads of pigs are being brought into the state per week through check posts and byroads.

Admitting that smuggling of pigs is rampant, Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani said the government has deployed staff including doctors at check posts to stop illegal transportation. “An order has been issued banning entry of pigs from outside the state till January 16, 2023. However, smugglers are using byroads for cross-border movement. The disease has spread in the state from pigs brought from other states and we are taking all steps to curb the menace,” she said.

Meanwhile, KIFA research wing head Dr Sibi Zacharias alleged that smugglers are bribing the staff at check posts which ensure smooth passage of trucks carrying pigs. “On November 4, the farmers had stopped a truck carrying pigs at Panniyankara toll plaza. However, the Vadakkancherry police threatened the farmers and released the vehicle. Though the truck had violated the ban order, the officers booked only a petty case for cruelty towards animals,” he said.

“We had tried to block a truck carrying pigs at Walayar check post on Friday night. However, the driver drove dangerously and sped away. At least 10 truckloads of pigs are brought to the state through Walayar from Thursday to Saturday every week. Such smuggling continues at Kumily and Amaravila check posts. Pigs are bought to the border areas in big trucks and shifted to small vehicles for easy transportation. The attitude of the police and animal husbandry department staff is lackadaisical,” said Pig Farmers’ Association leader Melbin Augustine.

According to KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil, the farmers in Kerala sell pigs at the rate of Rs 250 per kg. However, traders from other states deliver pigs at Rs 100 per kg to shops in Kerala. “Due to the high margin, a section of traders purchase pigs brought from across the border. The government should take stringent steps to curb this illegal smuggling. The mass culling of pigs is causing heavy loss to farmers and the compensation provided is inadequate.

The government is providing a compensation of Rs 14,000 for a pig. The market price of a pig weighing 100 kg is more than Rs 50,000,” he said. “We have deployed staff including veterinarians at all the 19 check posts in the state to curb illegal transportation of pigs,” said animal husbandry department deputy director Dr R Venugopal. “The smugglers are using innovative ways. Recently three trucks were seized at Walayar check post for transporting cattle in containers. It is a tough job to curb illegal transportation of pigs as smugglers use byroads to evade check posts. But we recently caught trucks carrying pigs at Walayar and Kumily,” he said.

