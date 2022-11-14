Hakeem Faizy refused to obey Hyder Ali Thangal’s directives: Samastha

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has launched a counter-campaign against Abdul Hakeem Faizy, the general secretary of Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) who has sought shelter under the Panakkad Thangal family after he was removed from all posts of the Sunni organisation.

At the meeting convened to explain the circumstances that led to Faizy’s expulsion at Chelari in Malappuram on Saturday, Samastha asserted that all decisions on CIC were taken after consulting the Panakkad family and Faizy’s ‘reverence’ to the family is only an eye-wash. Addressing the gathering, Samastha central mushawara member Abdussalam Baqavi said Faizy had not cared to obey the directives of the late Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, who had asked the CIC to put Samastha’s name on the degree certificates given to Wafy students.

The decision was taken in 2013 but it was not implemented even in 2018. Thangal wrote a letter to CIC as to why his direction was not followed. “Faizy had expressed regret for not following Thangal’s directive. But if the regret was genuine why he did not put Samastha’s name on the certificates distributed at the recent convocation? Baqavi asked.

Baqavi said that Samastha takes all important decisions only after consulting the Panakkad family. “Faizy should answer as to why he refused to honour a decision taken at a meeting presided over by Hyder Ali Thangal,” he said. Samastha joint secretary M T Abdulla Musaliyar said discussions were held with IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who is also the president of CIC, before deciding on Faizy’s expulsion. There were several telephonic discussions as Thangal was abroad at that time, he said. “We had informed some IUML leaders too that certain decisions will be taken at the mushawara meeting,” Musaliyar said.

