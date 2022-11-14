Home States Kerala

Hakeem Faizy refused to obey Hyder Ali Thangal’s directives: Samastha

The decision was taken in 2013 but it was not implemented even in 2018. Thangal wrote a letter to CIC as to why his direction was not followed.

Published: 14th November 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Abdul Hakeem Faizy

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has launched a counter-campaign against Abdul Hakeem Faizy, the general secretary of Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) who has sought shelter under the Panakkad Thangal family after he was removed from all posts of the Sunni organisation.

At the meeting convened to explain the circumstances that led to Faizy’s expulsion at Chelari in Malappuram on Saturday, Samastha asserted that all decisions on CIC were taken after consulting the Panakkad family and Faizy’s ‘reverence’ to the family is only an eye-wash. Addressing the gathering, Samastha central mushawara member Abdussalam Baqavi said Faizy had not cared to obey the directives of the late Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, who had asked the CIC to put Samastha’s name on the degree certificates given to Wafy students.

The decision was taken in 2013 but it was not implemented even in 2018. Thangal wrote a letter to CIC as to why his direction was not followed. “Faizy had expressed regret for not following Thangal’s directive. But if the regret was genuine why he did not put Samastha’s name on the certificates distributed at the recent convocation? Baqavi asked.  

Baqavi said that Samastha takes all important decisions only after consulting the Panakkad family. “Faizy should answer as to why he refused to honour a decision taken at a meeting presided over by Hyder Ali Thangal,” he said.  Samastha joint secretary M T Abdulla Musaliyar said discussions were held with IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, who is also the president of CIC, before deciding on Faizy’s expulsion. There were several telephonic discussions as Thangal was abroad at that time, he said. “We had informed some IUML leaders too that certain decisions will be taken at the mushawara meeting,” Musaliyar said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hakeem Faizy
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp