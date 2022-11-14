Home States Kerala

Kerala-Bengaluru private bus fare hiked

The majority of the inter-state buses on the route are registered in states that have tax rates lower than Kerala. 

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People travelling to Bengaluru have to shell out more money for inter-state trips as bus operators have hiked ticket rate. The price hike is in the range of Rs 150-250 for various classes of vehicles. An AC sleeper ticket from Ernakulam to Bengaluru, the most popular among inter-state routes, has been increased from Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,500.  

The Interstate Bus Operators Association of Karnataka (IBOAK) has decided to pass on the burden after Kerala introduced vehicle tax for all inter-state buses registered outside the state from November 1. The majority of the inter-state buses on the route are registered in states that have tax rates lower than Kerala. 

After the rule came into force, a bus operator had to pay a quarterly tax of Rs 4,000 per seat. It comes to around Rs 1.44 lakh for a 36-seater bus, said K R Sachidananda, owner of Greenline Travels, and president of IBOAK. He, however, said the association also tried to unify the rates to avoid confusion among travellers.

“We fixed the minimum rate because travellers get confused with different rates in the market. We also have to pass on the extra burden while fixing the rate. The association plans to fix the upper rates which are likely to be announced before December holidays,” he said. 

Kerala decided to follow Tamil Nadu in demanding inter-state bus operators to shift the registration to Kerala or pay extra tax here for allowing them to operate services from November 1. Inter-state bus operators complained that the new rules made them pay taxes in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The bus operators said Parliament passed the All India Tourist Vehicles (Authorisation or Permit) Rule 2021 to avoid multiple taxation and ensure smooth movement of inter-state passenger services similar to those of inter-state goods services.

BOCI challenged both governments’ decisions before the respective high courts. The Kerala High Court single bench refused to stay the transport department’s order to impose taxes, while the Tamil Nadu High Court will hear the case in the third week of the month.

“We will approach the division bench with our grievances. The state-level taxes amount to double taxation. Bus services will become unviable if individual states start demanding separate taxes,” said state chairman of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), Rijas A J.

He pointed out that Parliament has passed the All-India Tourist Vehicles (Authorisation or Permit) Rule 2021 to ensure smooth operation of inter-state bus service.

MVD acts tough on interstate buses
The motor vehicle department (MVD) has started taking action against interstate buses that avoid payment of state taxes. An enforcement wing seized a Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram bus returning after shifting passengers to another bus on the Kaliyikavila border on Wednesday. “We found that the bus operator was trying to evade tax payment by shifting passengers to another vehicle. Such action results in huge loss to the exchequer, besides causing inconvenience to travellers who have paid for tickets till Thiruvananthapuram,” said Bibish Babu, assistant motor vehicle inspector. The bus operator was asked to pay the tax and a fine totalling Rs 2,31,500. Enforcement RTO Ajith Kumar has ordered strict action against bus operators evading tax.

However, bus operators complained that MVD officers were harassing buses carrying tourists. A bus carrying 34 tourists from Gujarat had to pay a tax of Rs 91,500 at Idukki though the operator paid Rs 15,200 at Amaravila checkpost in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Anil Kayasth, the owner of Jeeya Travels in Gujarat, said the incident would not augur well for the state’s tourism sector. “We have been conducting all-India trips for a while. If we knew that we have to pay the quarterly tax at the checkpoint we would not have entered Kerala,” he said. 

