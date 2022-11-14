Home States Kerala

Munnar landslide: Body of missing man recovered

Though the driver and other passengers managed to escape, Rupesh got trapped inside the van, which was swept away in the water. 

Published: 14th November 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  The body of a man who went missing in a landslide at Puthukadi near Kundala in Munnar on Saturday was recovered on Sunday morning. The body of Rupesh, 40, of Muthappankavu in Kozhikode, was found under the debris 500m away from the Munnar-Vattavada road in Puthukadi, the police said.

The 11-member team from Kozhikode was heading back after visiting Vattavada when mud and debris, that rolled down from a hillside in heavy rain, fell on the van in which they were travelling. Assuming it to be a mud slip, the driver and passengers tried to push the vehicle past the debris. Soon, mud-filled water gushed down the hill. 

Though the driver and other passengers managed to escape, Rupesh got trapped inside the van, which was swept away in the water. Apart from Puthukadi, a landslide was triggered at Echo Point on Saturday. Though the traffic along the Vattavada-Munnar route was restored on Sunday, there has been a ban on travel through the stretch following the landslide. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munnar landslide Echo point
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp