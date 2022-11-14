Satheesan: No untouchability towards NSS, never disowned its leadership 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair lashed out against Opposition leader V D Satheesan has taken a cautious stand. He said that there is no untouchability against the community organisation. Satheesan, who is currently in UAE, clarified to reporters that what he meant was that the UDF did not want communal votes, and he had never disowned the NSS leadership.

Sukumaran Nair had unleashed a scathing attack on the Opposition leader when he had come to Paravoor to attend a programme of the NSS taluk union on Friday. An irked NSS chief recalled how Satheesan was huddled with him at NSS headquarters at Perunna before the assembly election.

Satheesan who represents the Paravur Assembly constituency had earlier maintained that he had not sought the help of any community leaders including the NSS chief. On Sunday, Satheesan responded to Sukumaran Nair’s claim that he hasn’t distanced himself from anyone.

“I had said earlier that politicians should not toe the line of community leaders. My stand has been that we will meet all community leaders. I don’t have any sort of untouchability towards community leaders, and I have not disowned them. My policy is to take everyone into confidence,” said Satheesan.

The Opposition leader’s grievance was that when he took over the mantle from Ramesh Chennithala, the party’s policy was to take a soft stand towards the NSS. After taking over the role of the Congress Legislative Party leader post, Satheesan had reiterated that he will never go after any community leaders seeking their support.

When Sukumaran Nair visited Paravoor assembly constituency on Friday, he reiterated that Satheesan’s claim that he won in the 2021 assembly elections without the support of the NSS is not true. The NSS had also urged Satheesan to correct his stand against the NSS leadership.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair lashed out against Opposition leader V D Satheesan has taken a cautious stand. He said that there is no untouchability against the community organisation. Satheesan, who is currently in UAE, clarified to reporters that what he meant was that the UDF did not want communal votes, and he had never disowned the NSS leadership. Sukumaran Nair had unleashed a scathing attack on the Opposition leader when he had come to Paravoor to attend a programme of the NSS taluk union on Friday. An irked NSS chief recalled how Satheesan was huddled with him at NSS headquarters at Perunna before the assembly election. Satheesan who represents the Paravur Assembly constituency had earlier maintained that he had not sought the help of any community leaders including the NSS chief. On Sunday, Satheesan responded to Sukumaran Nair’s claim that he hasn’t distanced himself from anyone. “I had said earlier that politicians should not toe the line of community leaders. My stand has been that we will meet all community leaders. I don’t have any sort of untouchability towards community leaders, and I have not disowned them. My policy is to take everyone into confidence,” said Satheesan. The Opposition leader’s grievance was that when he took over the mantle from Ramesh Chennithala, the party’s policy was to take a soft stand towards the NSS. After taking over the role of the Congress Legislative Party leader post, Satheesan had reiterated that he will never go after any community leaders seeking their support. When Sukumaran Nair visited Paravoor assembly constituency on Friday, he reiterated that Satheesan’s claim that he won in the 2021 assembly elections without the support of the NSS is not true. The NSS had also urged Satheesan to correct his stand against the NSS leadership.