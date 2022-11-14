Home States Kerala

Satheesan: No untouchability towards NSS, never disowned its leadership 

Two days after NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair lashed out against Opposition leader V D Satheesan has taken a cautious stand.

Published: 14th November 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Two days after NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair lashed out against Opposition leader V D Satheesan has taken a cautious stand. He said that there is no untouchability against the community organisation. Satheesan, who is currently in UAE, clarified to reporters that what he meant was that the UDF did not want communal votes, and he had never disowned the NSS leadership.

Sukumaran Nair had unleashed a scathing attack on the Opposition leader when he had come to Paravoor to attend a programme of the NSS taluk union on Friday. An irked NSS chief recalled how Satheesan was huddled with him at NSS headquarters at Perunna before the assembly election. 

Satheesan who represents the Paravur Assembly constituency had earlier maintained that he had not sought the help of any community leaders including the NSS chief. On Sunday, Satheesan responded to Sukumaran Nair’s claim that he hasn’t distanced himself from anyone.

“I had said earlier that politicians should not toe the line of community leaders. My stand has been that we will meet all community leaders. I don’t have any sort of untouchability towards community leaders, and I have not disowned them. My policy is to take everyone into confidence,” said Satheesan.

The Opposition leader’s grievance was that when he took over the mantle from Ramesh Chennithala, the party’s policy was to take a soft stand towards the NSS. After taking over the role of the Congress Legislative Party leader post, Satheesan had reiterated that he will never go after any community leaders seeking their support. 

When Sukumaran Nair visited Paravoor assembly constituency on Friday, he reiterated that Satheesan’s claim that he won in the 2021 assembly elections without the support of the NSS is not true. The NSS had also urged Satheesan to correct his stand against the NSS leadership. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp