Home States Kerala

Curriculum revision: Plus II teachers allege poor representation on panels

Excluded teachers mostly members of pro-Cong assns; purely political, say members

Published: 15th November 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Even as the state government is going ahead with a comprehensive revision of school curriculum, the inadequate representation of teachers from the higher secondary sector in various committees constituted for the purpose has raised concerns over the efficacy of the exercise. 

The section of teachers who have been kept away from the panels are mostly members of pro-Congress associations. Most of them had publicly pointed out the lacunae in the present curriculum and were highly critical of the manner in which the instruction is being carried out for Plus II students. 

“The 32-member core committee and 26 focus groups for curriculum revision have been constituted in such a manner that dissenting voices are kept away from the decision-making process,” alleged Manoj S of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association. He alleged that excluding teachers with decades of classroom experience and subject expertise from the committees is aimed at carrying out curriculum reforms purely with political objectives.

Recently, the state had expressed its reservations over the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) dropping certain portions such as Gujarat riots and Mughal rule from its school textbooks.  As many as 12 subjects in the state higher secondary course follow textbooks brought out by NCERT, and the state government plans to address the issue through the ongoing curriculum revision. 

“The curriculum revision exercise is also aimed at reducing the dependence on NCERT textbooks for Plus II course and to bring out textbooks that are in tune with the state’s educational policy,” said a top official of the general education department.

However, a section of teachers have cautioned against totally sidelining NCERT textbooks that are relied even by Civil Services aspirants. “Such a move would only be counterproductive for students from our state when they compete in various national- level examinations,” cautioned Anil M George of Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association. 

Not enough experts?
A Right to Information (RTI) reply had revealed that even though the state higher secondary course has 38 subjects, the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) that pilots the curriculum revision exercise, has research officers or subject experts only in 18 of them. It is true that there aren’t experts  for a few rare subjects such as anthropology or Gandhian studies and a few foreign languages. But for all the main subjects, we do have research officers who are experts in their respective domains,” said Jayaprakash R K, SCERT director.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Curriculum revision
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp