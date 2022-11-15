Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court quashes Kufos V-C posting, moral win for Governor

In its order, the HC asked the chancellor to constitute at the earliest a search-cum-selection committee to recommend a panel of names, in accordance with UGC regulations, for the Kufos V-C post.

Published: 15th November 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday set aside the appointment of K Riji John as the vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) over violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Riji was among the V-Cs who were asked to quit by Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan following last month’s Supreme Court verdict that nullified the appointment of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University V-C on the same ground. The HC order dealt a fresh blow to the state government, which has locked horns with Khan over the appointment of V-Cs in state universities.
In its order, the HC asked the chancellor to constitute at the earliest a search-cum-selection committee to recommend a panel of names, in accordance with UGC regulations, for the Kufos V-C post.

“We have no hesitation to hold that the selection of Dr K Riji John as Kufos V-C overlooking UGC Regulations, 2018, cannot be sustained under law. We are also of the view that the search-cum-selection committee constituted is also in violation of the regulations,” an HC division bench said. K K Vijayan, who had been in the fray for the Kufos V-C post, and others had moved the HC challenging Riji’s appointment. 

They argued that as per UGC norms, eminent persons from the higher education sector should be in the search committee. However, the panel (that selected Riji) did not have members having the qualifications prescribed by the UGC. Moreover, the committee suggested only Riji’s name to the chancellor for appointment instead of a panel of three names as mandated, they said. 

Just one name, chancellor had no option: HC

The state government argued that the UGC regulations did not have a role in appointing the V-C of the university. However, the bench maintained that UGC regulations were not followed. “When only one name was recommended, the chancellor had no option to consider others. Hence, the V-C’s appointment can be said to be contrary to UGC provisions. And when only one name was recom-mended, Riji John’s appointment can be termed illegal,” the bench said.

SATHEESAN: OPPN STAND VINDICATED
T’Puram: Welcoming the verdict, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the UDF stands vindicated. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran claimed the HC verdict is a slap on the face of the LDF government which has been protecting the VCs 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Kerala High Court
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp