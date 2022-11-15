Kerala High Court quashes Kufos V-C posting, moral win for Governor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday set aside the appointment of K Riji John as the vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) over violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Riji was among the V-Cs who were asked to quit by Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan following last month’s Supreme Court verdict that nullified the appointment of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University V-C on the same ground. The HC order dealt a fresh blow to the state government, which has locked horns with Khan over the appointment of V-Cs in state universities.

In its order, the HC asked the chancellor to constitute at the earliest a search-cum-selection committee to recommend a panel of names, in accordance with UGC regulations, for the Kufos V-C post.

“We have no hesitation to hold that the selection of Dr K Riji John as Kufos V-C overlooking UGC Regulations, 2018, cannot be sustained under law. We are also of the view that the search-cum-selection committee constituted is also in violation of the regulations,” an HC division bench said. K K Vijayan, who had been in the fray for the Kufos V-C post, and others had moved the HC challenging Riji’s appointment.

They argued that as per UGC norms, eminent persons from the higher education sector should be in the search committee. However, the panel (that selected Riji) did not have members having the qualifications prescribed by the UGC. Moreover, the committee suggested only Riji’s name to the chancellor for appointment instead of a panel of three names as mandated, they said.

Just one name, chancellor had no option: HC

The state government argued that the UGC regulations did not have a role in appointing the V-C of the university. However, the bench maintained that UGC regulations were not followed. “When only one name was recommended, the chancellor had no option to consider others. Hence, the V-C’s appointment can be said to be contrary to UGC provisions. And when only one name was recom-mended, Riji John’s appointment can be termed illegal,” the bench said.

SATHEESAN: OPPN STAND VINDICATED

T’Puram: Welcoming the verdict, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the UDF stands vindicated. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran claimed the HC verdict is a slap on the face of the LDF government which has been protecting the VCs

