Kerala special court allows Maoist leader to pursue higher studies

Published: 15th November 2022 02:46 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Court of Trial of NIA Cases on Monday passed a favourable verdict on a petition filed by Maoist leader B G Krishnamurthy alias BGK seeking permission to join an online course. 

Despite being in jail for the past one year, his zest to pursue education never died. The court has now allowed him to study Post Graduate diploma in criminal justice conducted by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) as requested. In his petition, Krishnamurthy had submitted that he was an LLB graduate and was eligible to join the PG course. He also said he was ready to pay the course fee of Rs 11,000. 

Judge Anil K Bhasker directed the welfare officer of Viyyur high-security prison, where Krishnamurthy is incarcerated, to make all necessary arrangements to facilitate the petitioner to pursue his studies by ensuring the availability of study materials and to appear for examinations.

Krishnamurthy was arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad on November 2021 for conducting a training camp inside the forests in Nilambur in connection with the formation day of CPI (Maoists). 

