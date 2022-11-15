Lack of security measures, infra hinder growth of Kollam port

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The future of Kollam port has remained uncertain despite its significant potential to become a major commercial port in the state. The port has a strong infrastructure, which includes a 40-foot container-handling crane, a 5-tonne Hydra-825 mobile crane, a forklift, a weighing machine, a vessel traffic monitoring system, and a warehouse.

Kerala Maritime Board Chairman T P Salim Kumar said the port has export potential but is yet to become fully viable for commercial activities. "Kollam has a thriving industrial culture. Cashews, tiles, coir, and fisheries are a few industries in the district. The port's development will result in a significant increase in business activity in the district. As the port has a 170m berth, we can also accommodate large ships. The port will be able to support the incoming cargo and passenger ships efficiently," said Salim.

However, despite its substantial commercial potential, the setting up of the immigration checkpoint (ICP) has not yet been implemented. The port will be notified under the Foreigner's Act only after establishing an ICP. Only then the port will be permitted to function as an immigration checkpoint and allow ships to enter the port.

Salim said the Bureau of Immigration during their last three inspections pointed out that the Kollam port currently lacks some amenities and security measures required by the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, a regulatory framework for ensuring maritime security.

"The ICP's establishment was delayed because we received directions from the Bureau of Immigration only last month. However, before that, we need to create adequate infrastructure and security measures for the port, said Salim.

Kollam port officer Sejo Gordius told TNIE that during the port's inspection, the officials had identified a dearth of infrastructure and security measures as per the ISPS Code.

"The facility lacks a detention centre. It needs more CCTV cameras and a wire fencing around the port. Security personnel from the state industrial security force should be deployed. We believe we can meet the requirements imposed by the Bureau of Immigration fully and that the port will be viable for full-scale commercial activities within six months," said Sejo

