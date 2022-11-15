‘Nehru accommodated fascism’: Cong chief’s remark leaves IUML red-faced  

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: State Congress chief K Sudhakaran has once again landed the party in an embarrassing situation and enraged its major ally IUML, saying former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had “compromised with and accommodated communal fascism”.

Inaugurating the ‘Navothana Sadas’, organised by the Kannur District Congress Committee on Monday, Sudhakaran said Nehru had a large heart and an inclusive mind to induct even RSS ideologue Shymaprasad Mukharjee in his cabinet. Affirming that Nehru could rise above narrow thinking, Sudhakaran said the late PM had no problem in bringing B R Ambedkar, who was a critic of Congress, in the cabinet.

“Nehru even made Communist leader A K Gopalan the Leader of Opposition even though the Opposition lacked the required number in the House. That shows his democratic sense,” Sudhakaran said. His statement has not gone down well with UDF allies. A red-faced IUML leadership was quick to ask him to study history properly. “He is making statements that are provocative to some quarters and appealing to fascism,” League state secretary M K Munner said.

“Rahul Gandhi said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that those who have soft corner towards Sangh Parivar can leave the party. It would be fine if the party speaks in one voice...We are aligning with it because of its secular face,” he said.

Sudhakaran trying to defend RSS leanings, says Pinarayi Vijayan

IUML Kannur district president Abdul Kareem Cheleri, in a Facebook post, termed Sudhakaran’s statement as “unwanted and untimely”. KPCC president is not a person who does not understand the suspicion and anxiety created by his own statements, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sudhakaran is trying to defend his “communal mind and RSS leanings” by invoking Nehru. In a statement, Pinarayi reminded Sudhakaran that Nehru was the prime minister when Shyamaprasad Mukherjee was arrested while trying to enter Kashmir in 1953. The CM urged the real Congress men to react to the KPCC president’s remarks. He also wanted the Congress to clarify whether appeasing the RSS is the party’s policy.

In a statement, CPM state secretariat alleged that Sudhakaran has struck a deal with the RSS and is trying to transform Congress in Kerala to BJP. It added that the secular forces that support the Congress should realise the party’s subservience to the RSS under the present leadership.

It may be recalled that Sudhakaran had landed in controversies in the past too for his remarks. Recently, he stated that he had sent volunteers to protect the RSS shakhas from the attack of the CPM workers.

SLIP OF TONGUE, SAYS STATE CONGRESS CHIEF

In a damage control bid, Sudhakaran later blamed “a slip of the tongue” while trying to stress Nehru’s “politics of tolera-nce” for triggering the controversy. In a statement, he said he was trying to remind Sangh Parivar about the democratic values, and how Nehru was ready to listen to even opposite voices. “But a slip of the tongue occurred. I deeply regret the pain it caused to those who love the Congress, UDF and me,” he said.

Antony: Nehruvian policies offer stability

If there is economic instability and lack of pluralism, the country would again become a conflict zone, senior Congress leader A K Antony has said. If the country has to overcome such a situation and make a comeback then it should follow Nehruvian policies. “With the help of B R Ambedkar, Nehru gave shape to a strong Constitu-tion to protect the secular values of the country, and also ensured its plurality,” said Antony.

KOZHIKODE: State Congress chief K Sudhakaran has once again landed the party in an embarrassing situation and enraged its major ally IUML, saying former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had “compromised with and accommodated communal fascism”. Inaugurating the ‘Navothana Sadas’, organised by the Kannur District Congress Committee on Monday, Sudhakaran said Nehru had a large heart and an inclusive mind to induct even RSS ideologue Shymaprasad Mukharjee in his cabinet. Affirming that Nehru could rise above narrow thinking, Sudhakaran said the late PM had no problem in bringing B R Ambedkar, who was a critic of Congress, in the cabinet. “Nehru even made Communist leader A K Gopalan the Leader of Opposition even though the Opposition lacked the required number in the House. That shows his democratic sense,” Sudhakaran said. His statement has not gone down well with UDF allies. A red-faced IUML leadership was quick to ask him to study history properly. “He is making statements that are provocative to some quarters and appealing to fascism,” League state secretary M K Munner said. “Rahul Gandhi said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that those who have soft corner towards Sangh Parivar can leave the party. It would be fine if the party speaks in one voice...We are aligning with it because of its secular face,” he said. Sudhakaran trying to defend RSS leanings, says Pinarayi Vijayan IUML Kannur district president Abdul Kareem Cheleri, in a Facebook post, termed Sudhakaran’s statement as “unwanted and untimely”. KPCC president is not a person who does not understand the suspicion and anxiety created by his own statements, he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sudhakaran is trying to defend his “communal mind and RSS leanings” by invoking Nehru. In a statement, Pinarayi reminded Sudhakaran that Nehru was the prime minister when Shyamaprasad Mukherjee was arrested while trying to enter Kashmir in 1953. The CM urged the real Congress men to react to the KPCC president’s remarks. He also wanted the Congress to clarify whether appeasing the RSS is the party’s policy. In a statement, CPM state secretariat alleged that Sudhakaran has struck a deal with the RSS and is trying to transform Congress in Kerala to BJP. It added that the secular forces that support the Congress should realise the party’s subservience to the RSS under the present leadership. It may be recalled that Sudhakaran had landed in controversies in the past too for his remarks. Recently, he stated that he had sent volunteers to protect the RSS shakhas from the attack of the CPM workers. SLIP OF TONGUE, SAYS STATE CONGRESS CHIEF In a damage control bid, Sudhakaran later blamed “a slip of the tongue” while trying to stress Nehru’s “politics of tolera-nce” for triggering the controversy. In a statement, he said he was trying to remind Sangh Parivar about the democratic values, and how Nehru was ready to listen to even opposite voices. “But a slip of the tongue occurred. I deeply regret the pain it caused to those who love the Congress, UDF and me,” he said. Antony: Nehruvian policies offer stability If there is economic instability and lack of pluralism, the country would again become a conflict zone, senior Congress leader A K Antony has said. If the country has to overcome such a situation and make a comeback then it should follow Nehruvian policies. “With the help of B R Ambedkar, Nehru gave shape to a strong Constitu-tion to protect the secular values of the country, and also ensured its plurality,” said Antony.