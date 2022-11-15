No ISI mark: Over 10,000 socket outlets from shops in Ernakulam, Kollam sealed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of a crackdown on shops selling socket outlets without ISI mark, the Kochi branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has sealed more than 10,000 socket outlets from shops in Kollam and Ernakulam.

“The shops named Neo Electricals in Kollam, Kalinga Distributors and KWAT Agencies in Ernakulam were having a huge stock of socket outlets without ISI marks,” according to a statement issued by BIS here.

The raid was carried out by a team of officials led by Junitha T R, Rino John S, Remyth Suresh M, and Padmakumar M from the Kochi branch office of the Bureau of Indian Standards. A case will be filed against the offenders, the statement said, adding that more such shops are under the scanner.

“BIS has been issuing circulars and notices regularly in newspapers urging merchants to sell only socket outlets with ISI marks. The socket outlets seized in the raids were mainly of brands ‘Legrand’, ‘Anchor’, and ‘Million’. “It is important that products meet all the quality requirements as consumer safety is involved. More such raids will be carried out,” an official said.

