Opposition stand on V-C postings vindicated, says V D Satheesan

Satheesan alleged that it was the LDF Government and the governor who had jointly violated the UGC’s norms. 

Published: 15th November 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition has welcomed the High Court judgment against Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS) Vice-Chancellor Riji John. While Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the UDF stands vindicated, state Congress president K Sudhakaran claimed that the verdict is a slap on the face of the LDF government which has been protecting the vice-chancellors.

Kerala High Court had quashed KUFOS VC’s appointment on Monday for violating UGC norms and guidelines. The court order comes as a setback to the state which has locked horns with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the selection of VCs in 14 universities in state.

Sudhakaran maintained that the UGC norms were thrown to the winds. “Now Riji John is the second V-C to lose his position after the KTU V-C. These incidents reject the LDF government’s claim that their appointments have been made in accordance with the norms. A comprehensive probe has to be initiated,” said Sudhakaran. Satheesan alleged that it was the LDF Government and the governor who had jointly violated the UGC’s norms. 

WILL REACT AFTER GOING THROUGH JUDGMENT: MIN
Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman, the Pro-Chancellor of KUFOS, said he would react to the HC order after going through the judgment. The minister said he would examine if an appeal needs to be filed against the verdict. 

