‘Reconsider restrictions on market borrowing’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal has asked the Union government to reconsider the new restrictions on Open Market Borrowing (OMB). On Monday, he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and handed over a memorandum seeking relaxations and to expand Net Borrowing Ceiling by at least 1%of the SGDP.

Kerala is facing a crisis after the Union government decided to fix the ceiling for OMB after adjusting the off-budget borrowings (OBBs) by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the Kerala Social Security Pension Limited (KSSPL). Thus, an amount of Rs 14,312.80 crore, OBBs availed of by both the entities, will be deducted from the OMB space in four annual instalments starting 2022-23.

Balagopal has now asked the Union minister to consider the net borrowings by the KSSPL and KIIFB, not gross borrowing, to determine the OBBs. If so, the estimated cut of Rs 14,312.80 crore would come down to Rs 7,813.06.

“The state’s request to consider the borrowings of KSSPL and KIIFB as contingent liability is pending with the Union Ministry of Finance. A net borrowing formula may be considered until a final decision is taken,” he said in the memorandum.

He also pointed out that the unutilised portion of OMB limit amounting to Rs 1,619 crore during the last FY has also not been added to the quota for the present FY.

The Union Department of Expenditure had given in principle approval for taking an additional borrowing of Rs 4,060 crore in the current year for achieving the reforms target in the power sector.

But, Balagopal said, the GoI is yet to grant sanction for the additional borrowing. He also asked the union minister to transfer Rs1,548 crore due to the state as GST compensation.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal has asked the Union government to reconsider the new restrictions on Open Market Borrowing (OMB). On Monday, he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and handed over a memorandum seeking relaxations and to expand Net Borrowing Ceiling by at least 1%of the SGDP. Kerala is facing a crisis after the Union government decided to fix the ceiling for OMB after adjusting the off-budget borrowings (OBBs) by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the Kerala Social Security Pension Limited (KSSPL). Thus, an amount of Rs 14,312.80 crore, OBBs availed of by both the entities, will be deducted from the OMB space in four annual instalments starting 2022-23. Balagopal has now asked the Union minister to consider the net borrowings by the KSSPL and KIIFB, not gross borrowing, to determine the OBBs. If so, the estimated cut of Rs 14,312.80 crore would come down to Rs 7,813.06. “The state’s request to consider the borrowings of KSSPL and KIIFB as contingent liability is pending with the Union Ministry of Finance. A net borrowing formula may be considered until a final decision is taken,” he said in the memorandum. He also pointed out that the unutilised portion of OMB limit amounting to Rs 1,619 crore during the last FY has also not been added to the quota for the present FY. The Union Department of Expenditure had given in principle approval for taking an additional borrowing of Rs 4,060 crore in the current year for achieving the reforms target in the power sector. But, Balagopal said, the GoI is yet to grant sanction for the additional borrowing. He also asked the union minister to transfer Rs1,548 crore due to the state as GST compensation.