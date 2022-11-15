Home States Kerala

Senior Congress leader C K Sreedharan quits party, to join CPI(M)

He is expected to join the Left party in presence of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan soon.

Published: 15th November 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader C K Sreedharan quits party, to join CPI(M)

Senior Congress leader CK Sreedharan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KASARAGOD: Former KPCC vice-president and senior Congress leader C K Sreedharan on Tuesday quit the party in protest against the state unit chief K Sudhakaran's recent comments on the RSS.

Sreedharan told the media that he will join the CPI(M), which has been "effectively battling fascism and communalism in the country."

"I have decided to leave the party. My future plans about working with the CPI(M) will be announced on November 17," he told the media.

Sreedharan said the Congress party failed on all fronts.

"The Congress has failed the country. In today's India, we need to fight against fascism and communalism and the Left front is effectively doing that currently. The recent comments and attitude of the state leadership including a public statement made by the KPCC president. All these are factors to leave the party," Sreedharan said.

He is expected to join the Left party in presence of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan soon.

"Even though he (Sudhakaran) claimed later that it was a mistake, we know it was his inherent and instinctive tendency behind such statements. The party workers are ashamed of such acts," he told the media.

KPCC chief Sudhakaran had on Monday said that India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was a great leader who had shown his "magnanimity" to include RSS leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in his Cabinet, drawing sharp criticism from key Congress partner Muslim League (IUML) and the ruling CPI(M).

Sudhakaran made the remarks while addressing a Children's Day programme organised by the Kannur DCC to celebrate the birth anniversary of Nehru, days after his revelation that he had given protection to RSS shakhas decades ago, irking the Muslim League.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C K Sreedharan K Sudhakaran
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp