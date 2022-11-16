Home States Kerala

Banner with objectionable reference to Kerala Governor put up at college; University seeks explanation

The banner in Malayalam, which was later removed, asked if the Raj Bhavan was the Governor's ancestral property in a derogatory manner.

Published: 16th November 2022 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

A banner put up by SFI at Govt Sanskrit College with objectionable references to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The poster was later removed after it became controversial.(Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A banner put up by CPM's student wing SFI on the gate of Government Sanskrit College here, with objectionable reference to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, has kicked up a row.

The banner in Malayalam, which was later removed, asked if the Raj Bhavan was the Governor's ancestral property in a derogatory manner. The Governor is the Chancellor of state universities and the college is affiliated to the University of Kerala.
           

"The University has sought an explanation from the college principal, Further action will be decided on the basis of the explanation," Kerala University Registrar KS Anil Kumar said. The college principal was not available for comment.

The banner was reportedly put up on Tuesday when the CPM-led LDF organised a massive protest at the Raj Bhavan against the Governor's "illegal interventions" in the higher education sector.  

Recently, the Governor had asked Vice Chancellors of 10 universities to quit following a Supreme Court order. The apex court had held that the appointment of a Vice Chancellor in violation of UGC regulations was 'void ab-initio' (void from the beginning). An Ordinance seeking the removal of the Governor as Chancellor of universities is awaiting the Raj Bhavan's assent.

TAGS
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan SFI Government Sanskrit College
