Dengue fever: Health dept issues alert in seven districts of Kerala

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said other districts should also be cautious. 

Published: 16th November 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 03:16 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has issued dengue fever alert in seven districts in the state. The alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, where high number of dengue fever cases has been reported.

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said other districts should also be cautious. According to the minister, mosquito control and source control activities should be carried out in all districts. She also directed the officials concerned to intensify prevention and awareness activities in view of the increasing dengue fever cases due to continuous rain.

A meeting was held under the leadership of the minister to assess the situation in the districts. As per the meeting, preventive activities should be carried out by each district according to the plan. It was also decided to observe a ‘dry day’ once a week in the state to clean the surroundings, Veena said in the statement.

