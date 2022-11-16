Home States Kerala

Governors should not become rubber stamps: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has asserted that governor posts have relevance and they should not become rubber stamps.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has asserted that governor posts have relevance and they should not become rubber stamps. He was inaugurating the Lok Ayukta Day celebration at the Legislative Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Ravi’s visit to the capital comes at a time when the governors in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are on a warpath with the respective state governments. Being a former Kerala cadre IPS officer, he had several reasons for accepting the invitation extended to him to attend the Lok Ayukta Day celebrations, the TN governor said.

“Kerala Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph is a long-time friend of mine. Lok Ayukta Day’s prominence is another reason. Being a former Kerala cadre IPS officer, I could not deny the invitation extended to me. Now, a situation has come where everything court controversies. The governor’s position has its own relevance and they should not become rubber stamps,” said Ravi.

He said the governors are capable of taking decisions. Ravi added that the governors would intervene so that systems like Lok Ayukta do not collapse. It is to be noted that the LDF government had passed the amended Lok Ayukta Bill in August. Law Minister P Rajeeve also attended the Lok Ayukta Day celebration. 

