High school teacher held for molesting five students, including boys

The students revealed the incident during a counselling session in their school and the school authorities reported it to the Child Welfare Committee.

Published: 16th November 2022 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A high school teacher in Thalakulathur, Kozhikode was arrested for molesting school students. He surrendered at Elathur station after he was denied bail by the High Court.

A Sayuj Kumar, the inspector of Elathur police station had registered the arrest of the accused Abdul Nasser (52), a native of Atholi on Wednesday under the POCSO Act.

The police said that five students, two of them who are boys, were victims of harassment.

As per the statements of the students, the teacher began to talk indecently and touched them inappropriately. Two of them have been sexually abused by him. He befriended the girl students through the boys. The incident occurred at different times from June this year.

The incident came to light during a counselling session in their school and the school authorities reported it to the Child Welfare Committee. The kids filed the complaints against the teacher three weeks ago through the Child Welfare Committee members.

The police have registered five POCSO cases based on the complaint of students. 

