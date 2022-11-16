Home States Kerala

IUML’s whole‘hearted’ support to DYFI’s Hridayapoorvam initiative

He also appreciated the DYFI’s efforts to distribute meal packets for patients and bystanders at hospitals under the programme.

DYFI state president V Vaseef inaugurating the function to mark the first anniversary of Hridayapoorvam programme. IUML leaders K P Mohammed Kutty (second from right) and MYL Tirurangadi mandalam gene

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  The members of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) set aside political difference with the CPM to attend a function organised by the DYFI to observe the first anniversary of the ‘Hridayapoorvam’ meal pack distribution programme at the Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital on Friday. 

The event was inaugurated by DYFI state president V Vaseef. IUML leader and Tirurangadi municipal chairman K P Mohammed Kutty and Muslim Youth League (MYL) mandalam general secretary U A Rasak attended. 

“Despite the MYL being the largest youth organisation in the district, the DYFI grabs the award for providing more blood donors every year. We want to compete with the DYFI in such humanitarian efforts,” said Rasak. He also appreciated the DYFI’s efforts to distribute meal packets for patients and bystanders at hospitals under the programme.

He told TNIE there is nothing wrong in supporting the philanthropic initiatives of other organisations. “The IUML runs several charity programmes across the state and always encourages others to do the same. We attended the function to encourage the DYFI to continue launching initiatives like ‘Hridayapoorvam.’ We support their humanitarian act,” he said.

DYFI Tirurangadi block secretary Abdul Vahid said the IUML had extended its support to the programme earlier. “When a police officer at Tirurangadi station tried to insult the ‘Hridayapoorvam’ programme, the MYL members in the area supported us. The Youth League members said police officers should not take a stand against such programmes,” he said. The DYFI state president said they are happy about the overwhelming acceptance the programme received. 

“We are happy as the youth of the state are trying to adopt our initiatives. Even state Congress president K Sudhakaran, at a meeting, appreciated our efforts and asked other youth organisations to learn from the DYFI. We think the organisation is moving on the right track,” Vaseef said. As many as 163 DYFI units under the Tirurangadi block committee join hands to run the ‘Hridayapoorvam’ programme.

