Mr Khan, this is south India: Tiruchi Siva

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: South India is more vocal against the wrongs committed by the Union government, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said while taking part in the LDF protest outside the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Pointing to the audience, he said he could see placards bearing the message, “Mr Khan, You are wrong, This is Kerala.” Siva said he would make a correction in the message. “Mr Khan, You are wrong. This is south India.”

Siva said all the southern states have been pointing out this message. “Whenever the Centre commits a wrong, the most intense voices of dissent are heard from the south of the country,” he said.

Siva said the BJP’s policy of “One country, one language, one religion, one election” is being opposed by people from various parts of the country. Several laws passed by Parliament encroach upon the powers of the state governments and curtail their freedom. The governor is supposed to protect the Constitution not destroy it, he said.

