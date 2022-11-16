Raj bhavan has become BJP’s political office: Yechury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has alleged that the Kerala Raj Bhavan has become a political office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was speaking after inaugurating the protest meeting in front of the Raj Bhavan organised by the LDF-backed ‘Education protection forum’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Thousands of LDF workers participated in the march and the public meeting held in protest against the “governor’s interventions in the functioning of universities in the state”. Meanwhile, the chief minister, ministers and leaders holding constitutional positions did not take part in the protest programme. The protestors gathered near the Raj Bhavan after taking out a protest march from the Museum police station area.

“Kerala is the only state where an individual is treated as a human being, not based on caste or religion. This identity is what they seek to destroy,” said Yechury, adding that it’s a bigger battle to be fought.

Yechury alleged that the governor’s actions were in line with the agenda of the BJP and RSS to saffronise educational institutions.

He said the situation is unbecoming of a healthy democracy. He said the governor’s interventions were not something purely connected with procedural matters but policy affairs. “There is nothing personal against the governor. This is a matter concerning the higher education in the country and hence serious,” he said.

He said the governor-government conflicts in university matters do not confine to Kerala. “It has happened in states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra. The role of the governor as a constitutional position is now being reduced to that of an office advancing the political objectives of the Union government and the ruling BJP. This is not the role of a governor as laid down in the Constitution,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing controversies related to the appointment of vice-chancellors, Yechury said subordinate legislation passed by Parliament cannot supersede full legislation passed by the assembly.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said the Centre was trying to kill democracy and federalism. “Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and his Kerala counterpart are trying to sabotage people’s mandate,” he said adding that TN has written to the President seeking recall of Ravi.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the Centre was trying to scuttle the Kerala government’s efforts to revive the public education system and also create a knowledge economy. “The Centre has been trying to saffronise the higher education sector using the governor,” he added.

E P Jayarajan conspicuous by absence

T’Puram: LDF convener E P Jayarajan was conspicuous by his absence at the mega protest gathering organised by the Left-backed Higher Education Protection Forum in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Though it was announced that the LDF convener would attend the meet, he didn’t turn up. The senior CPM leader who was in Kannur didn’t attend the protest gathering organised in Kannur district too. According to party leaders, E P Jayarajan chose not to attend the mega protest gathering due to certain health issues. Meanwhile, there are indications that E P Jayarajan stayed away from the protest due to resentment within the party.

