Beautiful game, spirited minds

Thousands from the state will leave for the tiny West Asian nation in time for the kick-off on Sunday.

Published: 17th November 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

A goods vehicle plastered with a poster of star players in Kozhikode | E Gokul

By Express News Service

Kerala has more reasons than one to celebrate the World Cup in Qatar. For one, it will be the closest host nation we’ve ever had. Keralites form a sizeable chunk of the Gulf country’s population and they have been adding the much-desired sound and hue in the buildup to football’s showpiece event.

Thousands from the state will leave for the tiny West Asian nation in time for the kick-off on Sunday. Naturally, the reverberations felt in Kerala this time have to be stronger than ever. Passions have boiled over, with the football-crazy Malabar region once again showing the way.

Cutouts, posters and banners featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo dot the state’s roads and public places. Vehicles, buildings and walls have been painted in the national colours of various participating countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and France. TNIE photojournalists travelled across the state to get a feel of the fervour.

