Job recommendation letters by Congress and UDF leaders emerge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scores of letters written by former Congress as well as UDF leaders to then chief minister Oommen Chandy recommending their loyalists for government pleader/senior government pleader/special public prosecutor/assistant public prosecutor posts have emerged.

Recommendation letters by Congress MLAs and MPs, including K C Venugopal, the late P T Thomas and Oscar Fernandes, CMP leader C P John, IUML’s K N A Khader, Indian Lawyers Congress, block committees, under their official letterheads, besides handwritten letters by M M Hassan, P C Vishnunadh, Shafi Parambil and Hibi Eden have come out in the open.

This assumes importance at a time the letter row involving Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran has gripped the CPM leadership. A young MLA told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that as a legislator he would recommend names to the chief minister if the applicant is known to him. “But I have never sought 295 jobs for my loyalists like Mayor Arya Rajendran did. Moreover, this so-called letter had been written more than a decade ago. This is a ploy to establish that Congress and UDF leaders had also resorted to recommending certain people for lucrative jobs,” the legislator said.

He was referring to Arya’s alleged letter to CPM Thiruvananthapuram secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking appointment of party functionaries to 295 temporary vacancies. Ernakulam MP Hibi told TNIE that he must have written many letters as it is his responsibility to cater to the demands of voters in his constituency.

“I wrote to our party leader who was Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and not to anyone else. There’s nothing wrong in it. I still write, and will continue to do so, seeking favours from my party leaders for those in need,” Hibi said.

