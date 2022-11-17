Home States Kerala

Kerala teen befriends minor girls on Instagram, rapes them

The police said the accused had created a cordial relationship with the minor girls through Instagram.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  The Kaddakal police arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping minor girls of classes VI and VII. The accused is Neeraj, a resident of Kadakkal town in Kollam. The accused had been working as a cable worker.

The police said the accused had created a cordial relationship with the minor girls through Instagram. After acquainting with them, the accused sought nude pictures and videos from them. He then blackmailed and forced the girls to come out of their houses at night. Later, the accused would take them to some deserted place and sexually assault them.

The accused was caught by the locals when they saw him with a minor girl at a deserted place. They informed the police who then arrested the accused. The police allege that the accused was also involved in several similar cases. The accused has been charged under the various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. He was remanded in judicial custody, and the investigation is on.

