Kerala: Tiger trapped in Wayanad's Edakkal

The tiger was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department near Ponmudikotta in Edakkal ward in Nenmeni panchayat.

Published: 17th November 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Forest department trapped the tiger near Ponmudikotta. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA The tiger, which terrorized locals and forest department officials in Ambalavayal and Nenmeni panchayat for weeks, got trapped in a cage set up by the forest officials on Thursday morning.

The tiger killed three domestic animals within two weeks in and around Ambalavayal area. The tiger was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department near Ponmudikotta in Edakkal ward in Nenmeni panchayat.

Following the repeated presence of tigers in the area, the locals took to the streets in protest and the forest officials set up six cages three days ago and 35 surveillance cameras were also installed in the area. Tiger attacks were also a big problem on the Krishnagiri side. However, the forest department is yet to confirm whether the trapped tiger is the same tiger that attacked the Krishnagiri area.

