LDF drunk with power, time to wake up, save Kerala, says Metroman E Sreedharan

The Assembly ruckus case is a classic example of the government going slow on implementing the law in cases where parties are involved, said E Sreedharan.

Published: 17th November 2022 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 04:39 PM

E Sreedharan

Metroman E Sreedharan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Drunk with power, the LDF government in Kerala is resorting to a series of violent actions that have hurt the state beyond repair, said Metroman E Sreedharan on Thursday, who is also the national executive member of the BJP.

Quoting Napoleon he said, "The world has suffered a lot, not because of the violence of bad people but the silence of good people."

He said the LDF is launching personal attacks including vocal abuses on the Governor as he is blocking large-scale back door induction of party comrades in Universities, state Secretariat and public sector enterprises.

The LDF is issuing ordinances to clip the powers of the Governor and the Lok Ayukta to protect a few individuals involved in unlawful activities. The police force is being blatantly misused to safeguard party interests.

ALSO READ | LDF govt doesn’t need lessons from Centre on welfare funding: Pinarayi

He said the Assembly ruckus case is a classic example of the government going slow on implementing the law in cases where parties are involved.

"Reckless borrowing and extravagant spending have pushed the state into bankruptcy. The government is promoting corruption at all levels, particularly in the cooperative banking sector. It is time for the good people to wake up and save the state," he said. 

