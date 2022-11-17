Salam: IUML satisfied with Cong’s assurance on Sudhakaran’s comments

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: IUML is satisfied with the regret openly expressed by state Congress president K Sudhakaran over his controversial remarks on Jawaharlal Nehru and the assurance given by the Congress that such things will not happen in the future, said party state general secretary P M A Salam.

Speaking to reporters after the high-power committee meeting held at the residence of Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in Malappuram on Wednesday, he said the IUML believes that the Congress will keep its word.

“Senior leaders of Congress, including K C Venugopal, have said that the party viewed the issue seriously and that they understood the concerns of the allies. The leaders held talks with Sadiq Ali Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty. IUML has expressed its opinion and it is up to the Congress to take further decisions. We are ending the issue as we hope that the Congress will honour the promises,” Salam said.

The IUML leader said the party never asked the Congress to censure Sudhakaran or expel him from the party. “It is not the policy of the IUML to intervene in the internal matters of another political party. Our intention was only to make the Congress aware of the impact of Sudhakaran’s statement in society. Congress has every right to bring changes in the party and they do not have to discuss such things with another party,” he said.

Asked about the CPM leaders’ doubt as to how the IUML can continue in the UDF, Salam said the issues that bind the party with the UDF are continuing and hence the party will remain in the Front. Salam said he did not consider it as the victory of the IUML. We only brought to the notice of Congress the concerns expressed by secular forces over Sudhakaran’s statement, he said. Salam said the party has not taken any decision to oppose the bill being brought by the government against the governor.

