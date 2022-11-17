Sudhakaran refutes reports on resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

KANNUR: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has strongly refuted reports that he had sent a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressing his willingness to step down from the post of KPCC president, in light of the recent controversies.

“The content of the letter which is being discussed in the media is an imaginary creation of a section. We will conduct an inquiry regarding the source of such a letter,” he said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“I strongly suspect that a section of the media is targeting me to isolate and attack me by bringing up false reports about me. Without checking the facts, they are trying to attack me. They had taken out a small part of my one-hour-long speech that I delivered in Kannur, in which I had spent most of the time to highlight the importance of secularism and the relevance of democratic values. They had blown it out of proportions to create a controversy,” he said.

“My intention was to prepare workers ready for the fight against fascists. But, instead of focusing on my intentions, they highlighted a part of the speech and distorted my intentions,” he said. The controversy regarding the letter is the continuation of that conspiracy, he said.

“The reports are being created by those who have no idea about the organisational functioning of Congress party. I don’t have the idiocy to send such a letter to Rahul Gandhi, who is deeply engaged in Bharat Jodo Yatra. I have the organisational sense to send such a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. But, a section of the media has reported that I had sent the letter to Rahul Gandhi,” said Sudhakaran. The intention of the source from which the news is produced is to create confusion among the workers of Congress and UDF, said Sudhakaran.



KANNUR: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has strongly refuted reports that he had sent a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressing his willingness to step down from the post of KPCC president, in light of the recent controversies. “The content of the letter which is being discussed in the media is an imaginary creation of a section. We will conduct an inquiry regarding the source of such a letter,” he said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “I strongly suspect that a section of the media is targeting me to isolate and attack me by bringing up false reports about me. Without checking the facts, they are trying to attack me. They had taken out a small part of my one-hour-long speech that I delivered in Kannur, in which I had spent most of the time to highlight the importance of secularism and the relevance of democratic values. They had blown it out of proportions to create a controversy,” he said. “My intention was to prepare workers ready for the fight against fascists. But, instead of focusing on my intentions, they highlighted a part of the speech and distorted my intentions,” he said. The controversy regarding the letter is the continuation of that conspiracy, he said. “The reports are being created by those who have no idea about the organisational functioning of Congress party. I don’t have the idiocy to send such a letter to Rahul Gandhi, who is deeply engaged in Bharat Jodo Yatra. I have the organisational sense to send such a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. But, a section of the media has reported that I had sent the letter to Rahul Gandhi,” said Sudhakaran. The intention of the source from which the news is produced is to create confusion among the workers of Congress and UDF, said Sudhakaran.