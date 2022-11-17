Home States Kerala

TN seeks SC permission for massive restoration work at Mullaperiyar

Lists series of pending works which need to be completed time-bound to strengthen dam

Published: 17th November 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a surprise move, Tamil Nadu has filed an application before the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking directions to Mullaperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee to issue instructions to Kerala to facilitate construction works at Mullaperiyar dam. Tamil Nadu has listed a series of pending works which need to be completed in a time-bound manner to strengthen the dam. 

The pending works include reconstruction of the Ghat Road from Vallakadavu to dam site for transportation of construction materials and machinery. TN submitted in the application that though the Supreme Court had given permission to strengthen the Baby Dam and Earth Dam at Mullaperiyar, in its judgments in 2006 and 2014, the works could not be undertaken.

The grouting of the main dam is also pending. TN also wants to repair earth mound on the left side of the spillway. The state had raised the demand in the supervisory committee meeting held on June 6, 2022. Besides, the application sought direction for permission to erect a platform at the dam site to install seismic instruments. The application also seeks permission for routine maintenance works, including painting and patchwork, to the approach road from Camp Colony to the gallery of the dam.

In the application, TN has again raised the demand for permission to cut down 15 trees located close to the Baby Dam to complete the strengthening works. Another demand is permission to ply new boats in Periyar lake and to repair the dormitory block at Thekkady.

Responding to the plea, Kerala irrigation department chief engineer Alex Varghese, who is also Kerala’s expert member in the supervisory committee, said the dam is located in a tiger reserve and TN has to get sanction from the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) to  carry out the works.

“We have never opposed the demands. But the dam is located in the core area of a tiger reserve and they have to obtain permission from the MoEF. Tamil Nadu had filed an execution petition before the Supreme Court raising the same demands in 2017 and the plea is pending before the court. There was no need for a fresh plea,” he said.

However, the supervisory committee and TN have not responded to Kerala’s demand to conduct a safety review of the dam. The apex court had directed to engage a team of experts to conduct a safety review of the dam immediately. The last safety review was conducted by TN in 2012 and the next review is due in 2022. 

