Home States Kerala

A tale of sheer will, Karthiyayini Amma’s story is now a book

Celebrity chef-writer Vikas Khanna’s ‘Barefoot’ Empress’ immortalises the Literacy Mission poster woman

Published: 18th November 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karthiyayini Amma during her 101st birthday celebration in September at her house in Muttom | Express

Karthiyayini Amma during her 101st birthday celebration in September at her house in Muttom | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  Karthiyayini Amma is making waves in the world of letters, again. Amma first hit the limelight when, at the age of 96, she stood first in the state -- with more than 98% marks -- in the fourth standard-equivalency examination of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

The 101-year-old from Muttom, near Haripad, has now been immortalised in a book written by Vikas Khanna. The Amritsar-based celebrity chef and writer tells her story in his new book ‘Barefoot Empress’, which was released this week by Bloomsbury. 

Amma joined the ‘Aksharaleksham’ course of the Literacy Mission in January 2018.  The mission conducts the equivalency examinations, up to higher secondary level, for people who did not attend regular school without any age barrier. Among the around 43,000 students attending the course that year, Amma was the eldest. 

In 2019, she was named a Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador. She was also awarded the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ by former President Ram Nath Kovind on Women’s Day in March 2020. Amma was preparing for her seventh-standard equivalency exam when she suffered a stroke in September this year.  

The book narrates the now bedridden Amma’s life as a sweeper at a local temple and her struggles raising six children. It also describes her willpower to attain formal education at an advanced age. 
“The story that everyone can relate to and a character all can love. Barefoot Empress will inspire young and adult alike,” said Krishan Chopra, editor-in-chief of Bloomsbury, in a statement. Khanna had earlier released a documentary on Amma on YouTube. The stroke left Amma partially paralysed and her daughter Ammini is the only earning member in the family,” said K Sathi, KSLMA prerak. It was Sathi who prepared Amma for her examinations.

“I helped Ammini look after her mother when she had to work. The palliative care society volunteers of Cheppad panchayat regularly visit the house and their assistance is a relief,” Sathi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority Karthiyayini Amma Aksharaleksham
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp