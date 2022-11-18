Higher education set for a paradigm shift. Centres of excellence focus: Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Thursday said the government is moving ahead in a focused manner when it comes to the higher education sector in Kerala. The Kerala model was implemented to mark a new era in school education, and similarly the state government aims to initiate a paradigm shift in the higher education sector, she said during a meet-the-press programme held at the Ernakulam Press Club.

The minister said the aim is to turn institutions in the higher education sector into centres of excellence. As to the issue regarding the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University vice-chancellor, the minister said the VC has approached the Supreme Court to appeal against its earlier ruling.

According to her, the state government is considering being a party to the petition. “The state government is in consultation with its lawyer,” she said. On the issue of the search committee, the minister said, “KTU is a technology institution.

Hence, it falls under the ambit of AICTE and the acts of that body. The SC had taken objection to the fact that there was no representative from UGC’s side in the search committee. It was due to this very point that we decided to file an appeal petition.”

As to a statement made in the HC during the Priya Varghese case that digging up holes don’t constitute a teaching experience in a veiled reference to the activities of the National Service Scheme (NSS), the minister said, “I have been involved with the NSS since my school days. Hence, I found the remark very hurtful. I am not criticising the court. But it should be noted that NSS has been making a significant contribution towards the overall development of students.” NSS activities doesn’t just involve digging holes, it also includes cutting roads, she piqued.

