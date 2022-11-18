‘Kabali:’ Rajini fans applaud tusker’s name

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: With videos of ‘Kabali’ chasing vehicles on the Athirappilly-Valpparai route going viral, social media users applauded the naming of the elephant. The young tusker is in musth and has been roaming the area for the past one month, along with its mate.

On Thursday, Kabali hit the roads again and blocked the passage of a lorry carrying tea leaves from Valpparai region. In the past couple of days, the same elephant was seen chasing away a private bus plying the route. The vehicle had to back up almost a kilometre through the forest road. Passengers remained in the bus holding their breath, as they pondered the consequences of the elephant attacking the bus or the driver.

Despite Kabali’s “road rage” there have been no reports of injuries. Forest officials have been keeping watch on the movement and behaviour of the elephant. “The next two weeks will be peak musth days for the young tusker and travellers on the route, including tourists, should be careful,” added forest officials.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth fans in the state and outside applauded the naming of elephants in Kerala based on film characters played by their idol. In Idukki, a rogue elephant was named ‘Padayappa’. It is widely believed that tea plantation workers, who are mostly from Tamil Nadu, had a hand in naming the tusker.

