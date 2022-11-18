Kerala govt withdraws pamphlet for cops as Sabarimala temple guidelines trigger row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As thousands of devotees thronged the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, marking the dawn of the two-month-long pilgrimage season, a pamphlet distributed to policemen deployed in and around Sabarimala triggered a controversy on Thursday morning. The pamphlet carrying general guidelines to policemen said that all pilgrims are allowed entry to the hill shrine as per the order issued by the Supreme Court on September 28, 2018.

As the guidelines were widely circulated on social media, Hindu organisations including Sabarimala Karma Samithi, Hindu Aikya Vedi, Viswa Hindu Parishad, RSS and BJP raised an alarm alleging that the government was again trying to violate the age-old practice of the temple that banned entry for women in the age group of 10 to 50 years.

As the issue came to his notice, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan who was at Sabarimala Sannidhanam contacted the home department and the pamphlet was withdrawn immediately. He said it was issued by mistake and all steps will be taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage.

“The pamphlet was an old one and it was distributed to create awareness among policemen on the need to maintain the sanctity of the temple. As it created confusion among devotees, instructions were given to withdraw it immediately. The government has no intention to create a controversy,” said an officer at the Chief Minister’s Office. ADGP M R Ajithkumar also clarified that the guidelines were distributed by mistake.

Responding to the guidelines, Sabarimala Karma Samithi alleged that it was part of a conspiracy to sabotage the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Any attempt to violate the practices of Sabarimala and to create trouble will meet stiff resistance, said general convener SJR Kumar.

‘CM should relinquish home portfolio’

“The devotees had corrected you once. If you are trying to repeat the mistake, I would like to remind Pinarayi Vijayan that people have not forgotten the incidents at Sabarimala,” wrote BJP state president K Surendran in a Facebook post. Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary R V Babu demanded that the chief minister should relinquish the home portfolio.

