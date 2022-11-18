Ponnani elated as it gets its first doctor from fishermen community

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Sulfath E K has set a record by becoming the first doctor from the fishermen community in Ponnani. After completing the MBBS with flying colours, she thanked the state government for financially supporting her to take up her studies.

“Becoming a doctor was my dream. When I watched movies and read novels, the doctor characters in them inspired me a lot. But, my family was not rich enough to pay for my medical education. I thought financial issues in the family might hinder my dream journey to become a doctor. However, with financial support from the state government, I completed my course.

“The MBBS results came out last Monday. I secured first class in the final-year examinations. I scored distinctions in other years’ examinations. I want to serve society and make my family and community proud,” Sulfath says.

Sadhik Sagos, a politician in the area, says Sulfath is a smart student. “She scored 98 per cent marks in higher secondary education. She earned an MBBS merit seat at Travancore Medical College, Kollam, in 2017. But, when the institute asked her to pay a fee of Rs 11 lakh for the first year, her family approached former speaker P Sreeramakrishanan,” Sadhik says.

Sreeramakrishnan arranged a meeting of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, then ministers Thomas Isaac (finance), K K Shailaja (health), C Raveendranath (education), J Mercykutty Amma (fisheries), and A K Balan (SC/ST) to find a solution to the issue. “During the meeting, the state government decided to bear the financial expenses of the students from the fishermen community who get merit seats in professional courses. Only some groups in the community had earlier enjoyed financial support for education,” Sreeramakrishnan said.

The decision helped Sulfath complete her education without remitting any fees. Sreeramakrishnan said more MBBS and BDS students will emerge from the fishermen community in Ponnani in the coming years because of the landmark decision taken by the state government.

Sulfath wants to complete her post-graduation in general medicine and then specialise in cardiology.

She is the elder daughter of Ezhukudikkal Latheef E K and Laila. She has two younger siblings Suhaib and Noorul Fidha.

Educational aid

A meeting, arranged by former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the then ministers in 2017, had decided to bear the financial expenses of the students from the fishermen community who get merit seats in professional courses. Only some groups in the community had earlier enjoyed financial support for education.

MALAPPURAM: Sulfath E K has set a record by becoming the first doctor from the fishermen community in Ponnani. After completing the MBBS with flying colours, she thanked the state government for financially supporting her to take up her studies. “Becoming a doctor was my dream. When I watched movies and read novels, the doctor characters in them inspired me a lot. But, my family was not rich enough to pay for my medical education. I thought financial issues in the family might hinder my dream journey to become a doctor. However, with financial support from the state government, I completed my course. “The MBBS results came out last Monday. I secured first class in the final-year examinations. I scored distinctions in other years’ examinations. I want to serve society and make my family and community proud,” Sulfath says. Sadhik Sagos, a politician in the area, says Sulfath is a smart student. “She scored 98 per cent marks in higher secondary education. She earned an MBBS merit seat at Travancore Medical College, Kollam, in 2017. But, when the institute asked her to pay a fee of Rs 11 lakh for the first year, her family approached former speaker P Sreeramakrishanan,” Sadhik says. Sreeramakrishnan arranged a meeting of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, then ministers Thomas Isaac (finance), K K Shailaja (health), C Raveendranath (education), J Mercykutty Amma (fisheries), and A K Balan (SC/ST) to find a solution to the issue. “During the meeting, the state government decided to bear the financial expenses of the students from the fishermen community who get merit seats in professional courses. Only some groups in the community had earlier enjoyed financial support for education,” Sreeramakrishnan said. The decision helped Sulfath complete her education without remitting any fees. Sreeramakrishnan said more MBBS and BDS students will emerge from the fishermen community in Ponnani in the coming years because of the landmark decision taken by the state government. Sulfath wants to complete her post-graduation in general medicine and then specialise in cardiology. She is the elder daughter of Ezhukudikkal Latheef E K and Laila. She has two younger siblings Suhaib and Noorul Fidha. Educational aid A meeting, arranged by former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the then ministers in 2017, had decided to bear the financial expenses of the students from the fishermen community who get merit seats in professional courses. Only some groups in the community had earlier enjoyed financial support for education.