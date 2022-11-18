Home States Kerala

Retired army, police personnel to be recruited for Sabarimala duty

According to sources, women will also be recruited as special police officers. However, their deployment will be in line with the existing customs at Sabarimala.

Published: 18th November 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given approval to recruit 1,000 retired army and police personnel as ‘special police officers’ for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. The decision follows a request made by the state police chief, who informed the government that the force’s manpower is not enough to deal with the situation at the hill shrine during the pilgrimage season and hence, retired army/police officers and NCC cadets should be appointed as special police officers.

According to sources, women will also be recruited as special police officers. However, their deployment will be in line with the existing customs at Sabarimala. Appointing special police officers has been a norm during every Sabarimala pilgrimage season. However, this time around the department has been more cautious due to the prevailing law and order situation in the state. It told the government that pooling manpower from other districts and battalions for Sabarimala duty may affect the routine functioning of the force.

Protests have been raging against the government on various issues in different parts of the state. The home department has deployed more personnel to deal with these struggles. It’s in this context that the police chief asked for an increase in the number of special police officers for Sabarimala duty. The officers will be appointed only for two months and they will draw a daily wage of Rs 660 each. 

Govt withdraws pamphlet for cops 
Kochi: A pamphlet carrying guidelines to policemen deployed in and around Sabarimala triggered a controversy on Thursday morning. The pamphlet said all pilgrims are allowed entry to the hill shrine as per the order of Supreme Court. However, it was withdrawn later. 

Special officers

  •  1,000 retired army and police personnel will be recruited as special police officers for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season
  •  Move follows a request made by the state police chief
  •  Special officers will be appointed for two months, with a daily wage of Rs 660 each
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala pilgrimage season
