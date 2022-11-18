Home States Kerala

Tigress that killed 22 domestic animals trapped in Wayanad

The Meenangadi, Ambalavayal and Nenmeni panchayats come under Meppadi range in South Wayanad Forest Division. 

The tigress captured by forest officials at Nenmeni in Wayanad on Thursday

By Express News Service

KALPETTA:  The tigress, which terrorised locals and forest department officials in Meenangadi, Ambalavayal and Nenmeni panchayat for weeks, got trapped in a cage set up by the forest officials on Thursday morning.

The tigress has killed 22 domestic animals within one-and-a-half months. It was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department near Ponmudikotta in Edakkal ward in Nenmeni panchayat. The Meenangadi, Ambalavayal and Nenmeni panchayats come under Meppadi range in South Wayanad Forest Division. 

“The captured tigress is a 12-year-old WWS-42. Its incisors are all damaged and it cannot hunt anymore. Apart from this, it has some injuries also. The tigress is being monitored under the leadership of forest veterinary officer Dr Arun Zachariah.The animal was shifted to the Animal Hospice and Palliative Care Centre for big cats at Sultan Bathery. Further decisions on accommodation of the tigress will be taken as per the directions of higher authorities,” said Harilal D, Meppadi forest range officer. 

The tigress was under the surveillance of the forest department for the past one-and-a-half months. 
“For the past two weeks the presence of the tiger has been regular. It had killed five domestic animals in Ambalavayal area alone. The tiger’s presence was reported in Meenangadi, Krishnagiri, Choorimala and Nenmeni areas.

Following the repeated spotting of tigers in the area, the local residents took to the streets in protest and the forest officials set up seven cages and 35 surveillance cameras were also installed in the area. The cage in Ponmudikotta was installed four days ago. In October, a 10-year-old tiger was captured in Cheeral, just 7 km away from Nenmeni. It had killed 15 domestic animals,” said Sheela Punchavayal, Nenmeni panchayat president.

