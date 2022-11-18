Home States Kerala

TNIE journalist George K J no more

He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for nearly two weeks before he breathed his last around 1.15 am. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  George K J, 54, Senior Assistant Editor, The New Indian Express, Kochi, passed away here on Thursday. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for nearly two weeks before he breathed his last around 1.15 am. 

A native of Kadampanad in Pathanamthitta, George has nearly 29 years of journalism experience, working with several news organisations in various cities in India and abroad, including Khaleej Times, Gulf News (both in Dubai), Times of Oman (Muscat), The Tribune (Chandigarh), Meantime (Bengaluru) and Deccan Chronicle (Kochi). After completing his journalism diploma from Kerala Press Academy at Kakkanad, George began his career as a sub-editor with the now-defunct Sun Weekly Magazine (New Delhi) in 1994. 

He had worked at the Trichy and Bengaluru editions of The New Indian Express, before moving to Kochi. A tough taskmaster with ace rewriting skills, he also mentored a large number of budding journalists. He is survived by wife Preethi George and son Adithya Jona George. 

The body was brought to his residence at Palarivattom on Thursday evening and was kept for public viewing. The body will be kept at his house at Kadampanad on Sunday morning for his near and dear ones to pay their last respects. The funeral will be held at St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral, Kadampanad, at 11 am on Sunday.

