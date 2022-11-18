TRS MLAs poaching case: SIT issues summons to Thushar

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A special investigation team (SIT) of Telangana police investigating the TRS MLAs poaching case issued summons to BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally directing him to appear before it on November 21. The SIT led by SP Rema Maheswari served the notice on Wednesday.

According to a source with the BDJS, Thushar was told to appear at the SIT office in Hyderabad. “He has not taken a decision on appearing before the SIT,” the source said. When SIT officials reached the office of Thushar at Kanichukulangara, he was not in the office. However, the office secretary received the summons on behalf of Thushar.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Chandrasekhar Rao had alleged that Thushar and Amit Shah offered Rs 100 crore to TRS MLAs to cross over to BJP. The SIT had arrested a few people who acted as mediators to win over the MLAs.

BDJS sources said that there was no evidence to arraign Thushar in the case. While raising the allegations at a press meet, TRS leaders had cited only a phone call from Thushar as evidence, the source said.

