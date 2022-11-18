Home States Kerala

Worker trapped in mudslide rescued in Kerala

The accident occurred around 9.15am while Sushant and three other workers, were engaged in removing soil for reconstructing the foundation of a retaining wall of a house at Nattakom.

Sushant at the accident site with his leg trapped under soil

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  A migrant worker, who was trapped under soil at a construction site, was pulled out to safety after a two-and-half hour-long rescue operation at Mariyappally near Kottayam on Thursday.  Sushant Midda, 25, of Bamunia Jangal in West Bengal, was rescued following the timely intervention by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, with the help of the police and the local residents.  

The accident occurred around 9.15am while Sushant and three other workers, were engaged in removing soil for reconstructing the foundation of a retaining wall of a house at Nattakom. Sushant was digging a wide pit as part of the construction work when the soil from the upper portion fell on him.   Though other workers and nearby residents tried to pull out Sushant, their attempt failed.  

While the officials were trying to pull him out, there was another mudslide that trapped him again.  In no time, the rescuers removed the soil with their hands and ensured that he was able to breathe. Sushant was provided water and oxygen supply throughout the operation. Officers from the Chingavanam police station also joined the rescue operation. 

The soil was removed using an excavator, and the worker was pulled out by 11.45am. He was rushed to the Kottayam District Hospital for treatment. Except a bruise on his leg, Sushant suffered no major injury.

